Cafe Talks.jpeg
Drawing.jpeg
Step Up.jpeg
fwf_fkj5tbo-alice-achterhof.jpg
gj2byqlsthy-james-besser.jpg
Cafe Talks.jpeg

Leave your notetaker behind.


 

Cassette is the best way to record, transcribe & search important conversations like user interviews, meetings, lectures and video calls.

 

try the app free

SCROLL DOWN

Leave your notetaker behind.


 

Cassette is the best way to record, transcribe & search important conversations like user interviews, meetings, lectures and video calls.

 

try the app free

 
 
 
 

Set it and forget it

With real-time speech-to-text transcription, Cassette documents your conversation effortlessly – so you’ll never miss a thing. 

Bookmark important moments for later with one tap, while Cassette records your entire conversation's audio automatically.

Tag themes or emotions in one tap with color coded bookmarks.

 
 
 
 

Effortlessly find what's important

Search across all your content to find any quote, note, conversation, or project you’re looking for instantly.

Get a birdseye view of what matters with Briefs – short visual summaries of your conversation's highlights. Or skim annotated transcripts to save yourself hours of reviewing audio.

Capture insights quickly with time-stamped comments, or reflect on takeaways in your Notebook.

 
 
 

Plays nicely with your favorite tools.

Effortlessly share transcripts and recordings to your favorite apps – like Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, Slack, Box, and your email client. Or use Airdrop to view on your computer.

 

 
 
 
secure

Professional-grade security & privacy.

Conversations are transcribed with machine learning, and never seen by a human.

Your data is encrypted during transcription, and stored only on your device – never on a server. (Note: if you delete the app without exporting your conversations, you will lose your data.)

 
 
 
 

Welcome to your new superpower. 

Your conversations, beautifully & automatically documented, all in one place. Say goodbye to hours of organizing and locating notes across multiple platforms.

Transcription is always improving: currently measuring over 90% accuracy in test conditions. We're hard at work on features like transcript editing and alternate word choices to make your transcripts even more powerful. However, our users find that even suboptimal accuracy adds value, enabling them to search in the audio or skim a transcript.

Leave your notetaker behind. Cassette captures it all – empowering you to work anywhere, on your own time, without missing a thing.

 
 
Drawing.jpeg

What's New in Cassette 2.0?


Cassette can transcribe English (US/UK), French, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese and Portuguese (BR). 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇪🇸🇨🇳🇯🇵🇧🇷

Import audio & video files from other apps into Cassette.

Export your bookmarks & comments along with audio & transcripts.

...and lots more.

Get the app

What's New in Cassette 2.0?


Cassette can transcribe English (US/UK), French, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese and Portuguese (BR). 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇪🇸🇨🇳🇯🇵🇧🇷

Import audio & video files from other apps into Cassette.

Export your bookmarks & comments along with audio & transcripts.

...and lots more.

Get the app

Step Up.jpeg

Pricing


Pricing


We offer 3 pricing plans, with different monthly transcription limits.

 
Freelancer.png
Professional
 

All features of Cassette are completely free, except transcription.

Have a question? Need more transcription? Chat with us.

 
 

Designers love us at...

 
 
fwf_fkj5tbo-alice-achterhof.jpg

Coming Soon:


Take a look at what's next for Cassette 

Coming Soon:


Take a look at what's next for Cassette 

 
 

Seamless collaboration on any device

Skim and annotate transcripts together, quickly review the highlights from a teammate's conversation, and collaborate on insights and takeaways in shared Notebooks. 

One place for all your conversations, on any device. So everyone's on the same page, with no overhead.

 
 
 
 

Deeper insights through empathy

Collaboratively prepare conversation questions and hone strategy ahead of time with Guides.

One-tap question choices to get you started – handpicked by experts in Design Thinking from the Stanford d.school.

 

Find patterns in any conversation

Import any existing audio file to Cassette for transcription and analysis. 

Find themes and insights with word clouds and keyword recognition.

 
 
 
gj2byqlsthy-james-besser.jpg

Ready to try Cassette?


Get Cassette and transcribe your first conversation (up to 30mins) for free.

TRY the app FREE

Ready to try Cassette?


Get Cassette and transcribe your first conversation (up to 30mins) for free.

TRY the app FREE

 

Connect with us on Twitter 🐣

 