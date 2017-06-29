Cassette is the best way to record, transcribe & search important conversations like user interviews, meetings, lectures and video calls.
Cassette is the best way to record, transcribe & search important conversations like user interviews, meetings, lectures and video calls.
With real-time speech-to-text transcription, Cassette documents your conversation effortlessly – so you’ll never miss a thing.
Bookmark important moments for later with one tap, while Cassette records your entire conversation's audio automatically.
Tag themes or emotions in one tap with color coded bookmarks.
Search across all your content to find any quote, note, conversation, or project you’re looking for instantly.
Get a birdseye view of what matters with Briefs – short visual summaries of your conversation's highlights. Or skim annotated transcripts to save yourself hours of reviewing audio.
Capture insights quickly with time-stamped comments, or reflect on takeaways in your Notebook.
Effortlessly share transcripts and recordings to your favorite apps – like Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, Slack, Box, and your email client. Or use Airdrop to view on your computer.
Conversations are transcribed with machine learning, and never seen by a human.
Your data is encrypted during transcription, and stored only on your device – never on a server. (Note: if you delete the app without exporting your conversations, you will lose your data.)
Your conversations, beautifully & automatically documented, all in one place. Say goodbye to hours of organizing and locating notes across multiple platforms.
Transcription is always improving: currently measuring over 90% accuracy in test conditions. We're hard at work on features like transcript editing and alternate word choices to make your transcripts even more powerful. However, our users find that even suboptimal accuracy adds value, enabling them to search in the audio or skim a transcript.
Leave your notetaker behind. Cassette captures it all – empowering you to work anywhere, on your own time, without missing a thing.
Cassette can transcribe English (US/UK), French, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese and Portuguese (BR). 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇪🇸🇨🇳🇯🇵🇧🇷
Import audio & video files from other apps into Cassette.
Export your bookmarks & comments along with audio & transcripts.
...and lots more.
Cassette can transcribe English (US/UK), French, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese and Portuguese (BR). 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇫🇷🇪🇸🇨🇳🇯🇵🇧🇷
Import audio & video files from other apps into Cassette.
Export your bookmarks & comments along with audio & transcripts.
...and lots more.
Take a look at what's next for Cassette
Take a look at what's next for Cassette
Skim and annotate transcripts together, quickly review the highlights from a teammate's conversation, and collaborate on insights and takeaways in shared Notebooks.
One place for all your conversations, on any device. So everyone's on the same page, with no overhead.
Collaboratively prepare conversation questions and hone strategy ahead of time with Guides.
One-tap question choices to get you started – handpicked by experts in Design Thinking from the Stanford d.school.
Import any existing audio file to Cassette for transcription and analysis.
Find themes and insights with word clouds and keyword recognition.
Get Cassette and transcribe your first conversation (up to 30mins) for free.
Get Cassette and transcribe your first conversation (up to 30mins) for free.